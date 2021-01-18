Power Outages Reported South Joplin

10:14 AM No traffic signals at all operating at I-44 and South Main observe Missouri State Highway Patrol

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some traffic signals being reported flashing red shortly after 9:15 AM on Monday.

Liberty officials are investigating the cause of the current outage affecting people in the South of Joplin. Crews are out investigating now we are told.

Numerous Doctors offices south of 32nd Street in Newton County are reporting issues.

Advice from Liberty Central regarding power outages: During a power outage, turn off your appliances and leave one light on to let you know when power returns. #OutageTips