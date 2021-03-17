Power Outages from Storms; Asbury and Waco No Power Most of Day Due to Downed Poles; Mobile Home Knocked off Foundation at Jasper

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Storms have rolled through Wednesday morning causing power outages to more than 2,000 at one time including Liberty and Barton County Electric Coop. Severe weather paused and is expected to start up again in the early afternoon.

NORTH JASPER COUNTY

“Bad winds in Jasper Mo pushed my mobile off bricks and destroyed porch. Don’t know what the winds were but scared us to death at 6:25 AM this morning.” Rane Dunham on Baseline near Jasper-Mo





WEDNESDAY MORNING STORM DAMAGE AT RESIDENCE ON BASELINE NEAR JASPER, MO. THERE WERE NO INJURIES. COURTESY RANE DUNHAM, JASPER, MISSOURI.

LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL

Liberty Utilities update for Jasper County in the Asbury/Waco area north of Carl Juction:

“We have received word of 7 downed poles between Waco and Asbury, MO that are in muddy conditions. Crews are mobilizing track machines and necessary equipment to make repairs here. Due to the severity of the damage, crews predict that Asbury will be out of power for the majority of the day.” LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL

BARTON COUNTY OUTAGES

Initially hundreds were without power in the Barton County Electric Coop area. However by 9:15 AM most are restored.

OUTAGES 9:15 AM BARTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE. CLICK TO SEE THE UPDATED MAP.