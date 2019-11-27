Power outages across the region continue; Damages Assessed; No burning Wednesday

Route 66 at Galena was closed to traffic nearly 5 hours due to power lines down across the road and two major transmission line poles

JOPLIN, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Outlook Warning on Tuesday that the region is still feeling Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These high winds combined with dry air will result in a high fire danger risk across southeastern Kansas and western Missouri this evening and tonight. NWService Springfield, expired report in part

As of noon Wednesday Riverton, Kansas, is still affected while lines are repaired and Gravette, Arkansas, just over the Missouri line near Noel have a power outage affecting nearly 2,500 customers.

Early Wednesday morning Galena, Kansas, the entire town was without power at times as two major transmission lines were blown down along with two large poles that had to be replaced over US-66. Traffic was closed on the main highway for nearly 5 hours.

FIRE/WIND WARNINGS CONTINUE

The Joplin Fire Department issued their daily update on open fires. They do each morning at 7:00 AM on their website. CLICK HERE for the daily update link. Even if you have a permit you are not allowed to burn on a day like today.

“Burning is not allowed today due to winds. Please note: You must have a valid permit to burn. A permit may be obtained from any Fire Station.” Joplin Fire department

DAMAGES ASSESSED TO PROPERTY

Storefronts in Jasper, Missouri and Galena, Kansas, both blew down during winds.

Across the region damages are being evaluated from fallen limbs and structure issues. Wind gusts were up to 60 mph late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Morning comes and the damages are obvious to our #JLNtipster Heidi at 4800 South Rangeline, Casey’s General Store. Customers cannot approach the pumps. An unnamed employee tells us cranes will arrive mid-day Wednesday to remove the canopy.

This store is expected to close in the next year as a new Casey’s will be built in South Joplin at or near the new Casey’s Distribution Warehouse that will serve approximately 600 stores and employ nearly 150 local people.