Power outages across region, thousands without power; Wind advisory with gusts up to 55 mph knocking trees across power lines

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 a.m. a Tornado Warning northeast of Joplin near Golden City took down trees blocking some roads. The storm moved into Cedar County and expired at 5:30 a.m. No reported injuries. It was radar indicated. Golden City Fire Department are reporting roads closed at 6:30 a.m.

WIND ADVISORY: This will last until nearly noon today. 5:45 a.m. Alexis Clemons meteorologist of KSN/KODE notes: “Winds are brutal outside right now! Sustained wind gusts up to 55mph have been reported across SE Kansas and SW Missouri. This will continue through the morning.”

CARTHAGE: CWEP reported two large outages across town at 6:20 a.m.⚠️ OUTAGE ALERT ⚠️ “We’re currently experiencing two large outages spread across town, due to the storms last night. Crews have respond & are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power to all customers. We will keep you updated as information becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience & appreciate your patience during this time!” — CWEP

EMPIRE/LIBERTY: 6:10 a.m. at 15th and Connor south of Junge Stadium in Joplin, tree and limbs take down power lines in the alley. Joplin Fire, Liberty and Sparklight have responded.

NEOSHO: 7:30 a.m. the city of Neosho updated, “We have received word from Liberty Utilities that they have two sub stations down. They are working hard to get them repaired, but they currently don’t have a time frame when repairs will be complete or power restored.

