Power outages across Joplin area affecting 2,000+ Wednesday; Carl Junction due to a traffic crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before noon Wednesday a truck crashed into a utility pole in Carl Junction at West Well Street and CL 287. Power is currently out in that immediate area at some properties.

“Well Street going into Carl junction from JJ Highway is closed. Power company has a lot of trucks out here working. Power is also out.” K.R.

West Well Street is currently closed. It is a main thoroughfare from the CJ school campuses to JJ Hwy. Carl Junction Police are updating information on their FB page via nixle alerts.

The power outage status in NE Neosho is unknown. We have reached out to Liberty for more information and have yet to hear back at the initial printing of this article. Click here to view the real time outage map online.

