Power outages across Joplin area affecting 2,000+ Wednesday; Carl Junction due to a traffic crash

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before noon Wednesday a truck crashed into a utility pole in Carl Junction at West Well Street and CL 287. Power is currently out in that immediate area at some properties.

“Well Street going into Carl junction from JJ Highway is closed. Power company has a lot of trucks out here working. Power is also out.”

K.R.

West Well Street is currently closed. It is a main thoroughfare from the CJ school campuses to JJ Hwy. Carl Junction Police are updating information on their FB page via nixle alerts.

The power outage status in NE Neosho is unknown. We have reached out to Liberty for more information and have yet to hear back at the initial printing of this article. Click here to view the real time outage map online.

FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM >> BIT.ly/39wbo1z

2,000+ AFFECTED BY POWER OUTAGES (1:45 PM WED) — JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before noon Thursday a truck crashed into a utility pole in Carl Junction at West Well Street and CL 287. Power is currently out in that immediate area at some properties. CONCRETE REPLACEMENT BETWEEN FLYING J & DIAMOND ROUTE V — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — This is the oldest stretch of I-49 roadway that according to MODOT was built in 1994. Project is necessary as “concrete deteriorating due to high traffic volumes.” CONCRETE REPLACEMENT BETWEEN FLYING J & DIAMOND ROUTE V — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — This is the oldest stretch of I-49 roadway that according to MODOT was built in 1994. Project is necessary as “concrete deteriorating due to high traffic volumes.” MISSING TEEN FROM JOPLIN — JOPLIN, Mo. — 16-year-old girl was last seen walking east on East 32nd in Joplin on Tuesday, April 6. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full article. $5,000 REWARD OFFERED FOR JOPLIN WOMAN WANTED ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES IN CASSVILLE — BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Monica Cuske, last known address of Joplin is wanted on Drug Trafficking charges. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for details. WATCH FOR BREAKING NEWS ON OUR FB PAGE. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office updates information that they were last seen Saturday, 1:47 PM at the Yesway, 7th and Stateline, Joplin. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — All three are not familiar with the Joplin area and are from other counties. WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATE THE STATUS OF MISSING MAN — WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department tell us that Keith Jarmin has been located, deceased.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First