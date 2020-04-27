Closings
Power outage Sunday evening lasts into the night for some residents

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Full power restored 12:45 AM

JOPLIN, Mo. (Royal Heights Neighborhood) — Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police were dispatched to 2100 bk East Quincy at 8:18 PM for a reported pole struck and that was leaning.

It was determined to be a leaving the scene traffic crash.

Liberty Utilities were contacted immediately and arrived to the scene estimating repairs to be 4-6 hours from time of event.

UPDATE: As of midnight only 100 in the area remain without power. Repairs still are being completed.

