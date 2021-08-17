Power outage alert in Carthage

UPDATE: We are getting reports that some are having restored power and lights are working again at 6:00 p.m. Their website has not been updated yet. We will continue to watch for updates.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 5:15 p.m. reports of a pole down and lines with a small grassfire in the area of Budlong and Robert Ellis Young Drive has caused a power outage across a portion of Carthage. CWEP release information online stating the following:

“We’re currently experiencing an outage on the northwest side of town. Crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience & appreciate your patience. We’ll keep you updated as information becomes available!” CWEP 5:33 p.m.

Electricity is affected along businesses along Central Ave and traffic signals.

FOUR WAY STOP / Traffic signal not working

Central and Francis

Central and Baker

Stay with Joplin News First for updates on this Developing News story and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.