Power outage scheduled for these Joplin Neighborhoods early Monday morning; Liberty to replace equipment

Joplin, Mo. – Liberty Utilities are repairing, replacing and upgrading vital equipment. Crews will shut power off while performing these tasks early Monday morning.

“Monday, October 11, beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting approximately four hours. This scheduled outage is needed to ensure the safety of crews,” Liberty stated in a news release.

Roughly these are the areas affected:

McCauley High & Memorial Hall area

Salvation Army Neighborhood, East of Main

Near Junge Stadium between 10th & 13th, Porter Ave to Main

North Emerson Neighborhood along East 12th

The impacted area is shown below on the map in blue.

