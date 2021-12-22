1,000 without power as car overturns crashing into utility pole in Diamond, Mo.

DIAMOND, Mo. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday reports of a serious crash along MO-59 in the city of Diamond.

The single vehicle crash was less than two blocks away from Diamond Fire main station. Power lines were down around the vehicle and EMS was waiting for Liberty to arrive and cut power.

CRASH WAS LOCATED ON MO-59 JUST JUST NORTH OF MAPLE.

Carthage Fire was requested to assist with extricating the male driver from the car. The top was cut, and then laid open.

Driver transported to an area hospital, he was talking. Authorities believe non-life threatening injuries.

Power was out to nearly 1,000 customers in the Diamond and Granby area according to Liberty Utilities.

Persons on scene told us they would have to set a new pole and it could take a few hours before power was back to all customers.

Riediger Towing removed the crashed vehicle and debris from the scene.