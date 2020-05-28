Power outage caused by semi in Newton County

Semi went to circle the block in a residential neighborhood and caused the power outage

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Diamond Area) — Thursday morning a semi damaged a power pole in Diamond causes a power outage. Diamond Fire District set up a road block with detour, closing V Highway (Market) on the west side of US-59 for a period of hours for repairs.

  • V Highway is closed west side of Diamond
  • Pearl Street (west side of closing) to
  • US-59 (east side of closing)

“LU Outage: Crews are currently working to restore an outage in Diamond caused by a vehicle striking a pole. If everything goes as planned, they expect to have all customers back on in approximately 1-2 hours. Crews will also need to open a circuit to replace a pole which will result in another brief outage this afternoon.”

Liberty Utilities, 11:30 AM statement

