Power lines down, widespread power outage

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5:00 PM Thursday a severe thunderstorm with reported gusts of 60 MPH is thought to have brought down power lines along East Newman Road between Rangeline and Duquesne.

Some vehicles were trapped in, under and around those active power lines. The all clear was given shortly afterwards to move people and vehicles.

Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department Joplin City Works and others are working to block all traffic.

Empire is working on strategy to replace and reset poles and lines.

We will continually update this story.