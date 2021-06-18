Possible DWI driver fled scene of crash on foot; Man detained for now

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:30 p.m. Friday night reports of a vehicle crash on west 5th near South Pearl. A series of streets were closed to traffic as power lines were down.

Joplin Fire Department have secured the area. One pole located at 5th and Wall is broke off completely.

Bystanders tell us the driver fled the crashed vehicle near 5th and Pearl on foot.





Cpl. Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Department tells us they were alerted to a possible DWI driver who nearly struck pedestrians at 5th and Joplin. The vehicle traveled to 5th and Wall, taking out a utility pole.

He says they had an officer on another call nearby, noticed a person who could have been related to this crash. He is currently detained.

The investigation continues for now. We will update this developing story here on our news tab at FSHP.

