Popejoy could face lengthy jail sentence if convicted

Popejoy has been with the Webb City School district for six years, police are seeking others who might be victims

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Charges are now filed on a Webb City teacher who has been with the district 6 years. Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, could face a lengthy prison term if convicted. The minimum sentence is five years in prison.

Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, arrested at 807 West 1st in Webb City, where the alleged crime occurred. Joplin News First video freeze: Shannon Becker

Today (Sat, Nov 23, 2019) the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for [Nicholas A.] Popejoy for Statutory Sodomy-1st degree. Mr. Popejoy is being held in the Webb City Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. Webb City Police Department Saturday media release

Joplin News First received exclusive information that Popejoy was going to pick up his things at the Webb City Junior High on Friday and then surrender to police. Joplin News First Shannon Becker caught the arrest on camera.

The Webb City Junior High, 807 West 1st, is where the alleged crime occurred according to Webb City Police and that is where Popejoy arrived around 4:30 PM to pick up his personal things. He arrived in a grey SUV with a Webb City Police officer not far behind.

Webb City Principal Angie Broaddus looks on as Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, arrested at 807 West 1st in Webb City, where the alleged crime occurred. Joplin News First video freeze: Shannon Becker

Popejoy made numerous trips to place items in his vehicle and then surrendered peacefully to two Webb City Police Officers while Webb City Principal Angie Broaddus looked on. He remains in the Webb City jail on a cash-only $100,000 bond.

