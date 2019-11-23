Popejoy could face lengthy jail sentence if convicted

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Charges are now filed on a Webb City teacher who has been with the district 6 years. Nicholas A. Popejoy, 28, could face a lengthy prison term if convicted. The minimum sentence is five years in prison.
Today (Sat, Nov 23, 2019) the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for [Nicholas A.] Popejoy for Statutory Sodomy-1st degree. Mr. Popejoy is being held in the Webb City Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.Webb City Police Department Saturday media release
Joplin News First received exclusive information that Popejoy was going to pick up his things at the Webb City Junior High on Friday and then surrender to police. Joplin News First Shannon Becker caught the arrest on camera.
The Webb City Junior High, 807 West 1st, is where the alleged crime occurred according to Webb City Police and that is where Popejoy arrived around 4:30 PM to pick up his personal things. He arrived in a grey SUV with a Webb City Police officer not far behind.
Popejoy made numerous trips to place items in his vehicle and then surrendered peacefully to two Webb City Police Officers while Webb City Principal Angie Broaddus looked on. He remains in the Webb City jail on a cash-only $100,000 bond.
EARLIER INFORMATION
On Friday, November 22, 2019 at about 17:00 hours Nicholas A. Popejoy (a 28-year old white male from Webb City) was arrested at 807 West First Street in Webb City for probable cause Child Molestation-3rd degree. The arrest stems from an allegation of sexual misconduct that reportedly occurred on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 807 West First Street in Webb City.
We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we diligently conduct our investigation into this incident. The safety of our citizens, especially our children, is our utmost priority. We are asking that anyone with any additional information in this or any similar case please contact Detective Sergeant Joe Beckett with the Webb City Police Department (417 673-1911).