Pop-Up Art Gallery appears for the second year

Happy Walls Pop-Up Art Gallery at The Independent Living Center is a year-long culmination of work with Spiva

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Our consumers are generally happy people and through our art classes brought such joy, the title just was a perfect consensus – Happy Walls,” Marci Stoebel of The Independent Living Center tells Joplin News First.

“It was a great event, thank you everyone for coming and supporting our consumers. And thank you Spiva for being our partner in this year-round art program, our consumers love it.!”

Holding an art show helps our consumers facing disabilities establish stronger confidence in themselves. They gain more independence as members of the community, taking pride in their work.

Throughout this past year various media was used for each class that was held. Pottery, wind chimes, painting, sculpting, you can see all of the projects in the Happy Walls Gallery.

WHAT IS T.I.L.C.

This is a listing of the core services that The Independent Living Center offers: DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, COMMUNITY SERVICES and AGENCY DIRECTED SERVICES

The mission of The Independent Living Center is to increase the independence of people with disabilities. To achieve this mission in southwest Missouri, The Independent Living Center was founded in 1994 as a satellite office of the Springfield Center for Independent Living through the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA). A year later, TILC became a fully funded, independent center. TILC is “consumer driven” meaning that we believe the individual knows their needs better than anyone else and should be the responsible party in directing their own care and their own future. Independent Living Center Website

For more information on TILC services or the work they do as an independent non-for-profit organization search their website.