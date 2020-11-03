Polls open to large crowds; Hours open where you live

JOPLIN, Mo. — Reported at 5:15 AM the lines were forming at polling locations across the Jasper & Newton County area. CLICK HERE to submit a voting photo outside the polls, or a selfie with your sticker.

POLL HOURS

MISSOURI 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM

KANSAS 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

OKLAHOMA 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

“One block long in Diamond.” P.D.

“75 – 100 people waiting at Airport Drive. I’ve never seen a line at this place. Usually 10 at the most.” T.W.

“First one here, let’s do this. I should have worn a jacket.” K.G. – Joplin

“I know that they don’t open til 6 am. but I want to be first. I’m here before the poll workers!” S.C. – Newton County (5:16 AM)

Blendville Chrisitan Church Precinct, Joplin – Mo.

Airport Drive, Mo

Remember no selfies w/ballots!

Airport Drive, Mo.

Joplin voter precincts.

No lines outside here in Joplin, Precinct 5/7.

Shannon Becker live!

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A record number of people in many area counties have already cast their ballots ahead of tomorrow’s election. So what impact will that have on the number of people heading to the polls tomorrow?

Newton County Clerk Tami Owens says she thinks it’s not out of the realm of possibility that as many as 80% of registered voters may end up casting ballots. So if you’re wondering when is a good time to go to vote tomorrow and miss the crowds, she says your guess is as good as hers.

Tami Owens, Newton County Clerk, said, “I don’t believe there’s going to be a best time tomorrow because we’ve had a very consistent line here at the court house, typically on a Presidential election in 2016, they did 1,752 voters on the walk-in machine and we’re already over 4,000 currently.”

As of Monday morning, Owens says 14% of registered voters have already cast their ballots.