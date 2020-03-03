Police surround a home in Kelsey Norman Neighborhood, “avoid the area and shelter in place” – Capt Nick Jimenez

JOPLIN, Mo. — Avoid the area of 2700 bk S Minnesota in Joplin. Joplin Police

Joplin Schools confirm, “Kelsey Norman is in soft lock down for the situation in the neighborhood.” That also applies to the Joplin High School campus about four blocks south.

Joplin Police tell us they were investigating a possible armed robbery. Now they are using a bullhorn to contain and call out individuals.

SWAT and the armored MRAP, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Joplin Police detectives arrived during the 9:00 AM hour en masse.

Joplin Police Capt Nick Jimenez told us live from the scene that they responded to a reported armed robbery in the 2500 bk South Grand shortly after 8:00 AM. A vehicle was identified leaving the scene. And that silver vehicle was located at a residence in the 2700 bk of South Minnesota.

They have detained so many we cannot count.

UPDATE: 11:30 AM — Unchanged since our live video around 9:30 AM when multiple persons exited the residence and were detained. Police continue calling out name(s) on a bullhorn. Joplin Police have released a statement to the media.









This residence was raided in 2018. See the historical article below.

Shannon Becker is at the scene.