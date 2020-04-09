Police seize nearly $20,000 cash and weed, New York traveler tells Missouri police he was escaping CORONAVIRUS

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie officers on Wednesday evening responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle behind a business, 2755 High Street, shortly after 8:05 PM Wednesday evening.

Contact was made with Randy Seepersaud of New York. The odor commonly associated marijuana could be smelled coming from the vehicle.

A search was conducted on the vehicle where 57.8 grams of marijuana, 11 85% THC vape cartridges, 229 small baggies commonly used for distribution and $19,445 in US currency were located.

Seepersaud told Officers that he bought the marijuana for his escape trip from the Coronavirus from a drug dealer, and that he had gone behind the business to smoke.

Charges will be filed for possession and the intent to distribute.

Now, we know that it is just marijuana….no need to remind us but….

It is still illegal in Missouri at the amount that was found. It is illegal to partake the use of marijuana on business grounds. It is illegal to buy from drug dealers, unheard of right??

We kept a driver that was under the influence off the roadway for the time being.

SARCOXIE POLICE DEPARTMENT