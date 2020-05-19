Police respond to disturbance call, Emerson Neighborhood

More than a dozen questioned by Joplin Police and one suspect arrested on misdemeanor charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday around 12:30 PM Joplin Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 1322 South Pennsylvania in Joplin. The residence is located in the historic Emerson Neighborhood as identified by the ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP.

Our Joplin News First messenger and tipline were getting notifications of police activity.

In all about a dozen people were questioned on both sides of the street.

Officers spent some time inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Then Appleton Wrecker was summoned to tow that maroon passenger vehicle from the street.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us that one suspect was arrested on a Misdemeanor charge.

When it was over most went inside the residence while others took to the sidewalks.