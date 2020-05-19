Closings
Police respond to disturbance call, Emerson Neighborhood

Joplin News First

More than a dozen questioned by Joplin Police and one suspect arrested on misdemeanor charges

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday around 12:30 PM Joplin Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 1322 South Pennsylvania in Joplin. The residence is located in the historic Emerson Neighborhood as identified by the ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP.

Our Joplin News First messenger and tipline were getting notifications of police activity.

You can be a tipster. If you see police activity let us know! We can not monitor Joplin Police (or Webb City Police) due to privacy settings and all communications are encoded. They are not accessible to the public. So we rely on our network of friends, followers and tipsters. Text the Tipline, Messenger the Page or Call the Tipline. Sorry we don't offer a fax 📠 line. We only know about police activity if you tell us first. We can always keep you anonymous. Tuesday around 12:30 PM Joplin Police responded to reports of a disturbance at 1322 South Pennsylvania in Joplin. Upon arrival officers questioned numerous people. In this clip you see 8 sitting and talking to officers. Across the street (East side) others were questioned making it about a dozen in all with backpacks and bicycles in the grass and yard. Appleton Wrecker was summoned to tow a maroon passenger vehicle from the street in front of the residence. Capt Nick Jimenez tells us that one suspect was arrested on Misdemeanor charges. When it was over most went inside the residence while others took to the sidewalks.

In all about a dozen people were questioned on both sides of the street.

Officers spent some time inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Then Appleton Wrecker was summoned to tow that maroon passenger vehicle from the street.

Capt Nick Jimenez tells us that one suspect was arrested on a Misdemeanor charge.

When it was over most went inside the residence while others took to the sidewalks.

CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM WITH FINGERS
Joplin News First

