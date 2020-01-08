Police release images of homicide suspect vehicle; Black Nissan Altima

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police release images of the suspect vehicle involved in the murder of a man at the West Side Mini-Storage, 1717 South Roosevelt, on December 18.

THE DESCRIPTION

NISSAN ALTIMA 3.5L SE / 4 DOOR / (05 or 06)

COLOR: BLACK

EXTRAS: 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS, REAR FACTORY SPOILER, CHROME TRIM AROUND DOORS AND WINDOWS, TINTED SIDE AND REAR WINDOWS.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the car. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

THE PATH THE NISSAN TOOK

The vehicle was last seen north on Roosevelt, then westbound on Junge from Schifferdecker. We request the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver of the vehicle. This individual should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Joplin Police

MEDIA RELEASE :::::: Please see the attached bulletin in reference to the homicide investigation of Jonathan E. Powell. The Joplin Police Department is seeking information about the vehicle seen leaving the scene of the storage unit. The vehicle is a 2005-2006 Nissan Altima 3.5L SE black in color. If you have information about this vehicle or crime you are asked to contact Sgt. Stahl with the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x885 or lstahl@joplinmo.org.

SPECIAL BULLETIN IN FULL

NOT EXACT VEHICLE BUT SIMILAR MAKE/MODEL

ORIGINAL STORY OF MURDER