Police pursuit tops 100 mph, however wanted female runs out of gas

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop ends in a police pursuit and Felony arrest when a wanted female ran out of gas.

McDonald County Sheriff’s office release details from Sunday, October 10, when Anderson Police attempted to perform a traffic stop of a silver Mazda Tribute, discovered later to be driven by Heather Walker of Pineville, Missouri.

The vehicle failed to stop. Leading officers on a pursuit that topped 100 mph at times.

PATH OF PURSUIT:

West on State Hwy 76

South on State Hwy 43

West on State Hwy 90

North on US-59

“Noel Deputy Marshal’s had set up spike strips in an attempt to stop the pursuit. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and although running over the spike strips was able to continue evading law enforcement. The vehicle then traveled north on State Highway 59 with the vehicle eventually running out gas and coming to a stop.” — McDonald Co. Sheriff’s office

Walker was arrested. She was wanted on warrants including: Receiving Stolen Property, Passing Bad Checks, Resisting Arrest, and Stealing. Additionally Walker is being held on numerous out of state warrants

Walker was transported to the McDonald County jail. She will now face additional charges connected to the pursuit state the Sheriff’s office.

