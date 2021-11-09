Police pursuit of burglary suspect ends in arrest of St. Paul, Kan. man, Sheriff says pickup was stolen out of Frontenac

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff Danny Smith releases details regarding a Tuesday morning pursuit where a suspect is now in custody.

It began Tuesday morning as a reported Burglary in Progress in McCune, Kansas, in the extreme southwest part of the county. A responding Crawford County Deputy located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect vehicle, white pickup, also returned stolen out of Frontenac.

During the 30-minute pursuit assisting agencies joined including Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The pursuit ended south of US-400 Hwy at 70th and NW Coal Valley Road as the pickup crashed out in a field.

Sheriff Smith’s release of information states the suspect was arrested and now identified as Seth Michael Emert, 29, of St. Paul.

