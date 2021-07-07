Police pursuit nets second burglary suspect along state line in past week; Mo. and Okla. agencies working together again

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Rob Evenson of McDonald County releases information regarding another police pursuit and another person in custody facing Burglary charges.

“Earl Schreiber IV, 41, Grove, was taken into custody near Noel after a pursuit. Schreiber was wanted in connection with a series of burglaries north of Southwest City.”

He states that Delaware County authorities about that same time were serving a search warrant in Oklahoma at Schreiber’s residence. Named on that search warrant? Stolen items from Missouri. And located in the search? Stolen property from Missouri.

Schreiber is being held in the McDonald County Jail pending formal charges.

