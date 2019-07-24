Police Pursuit Ends with Two Arrested, Facing Charges

Both male driver and female passenger arrested for Felony Drug Possession, additionally the male has an outstanding Felony Warrant

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells us Tuesday night that this incident began as a routine traffic stop near 5th and South Wall. However the red passenger vehicle did not yield to officers emergency lights.

A pursuit was initiated, officers observed items being thrown from the windows of the vehicle. A section of roadway on South Indiana, 20th to 15th, was blocked off for a time as K9 was called to help retrieve items in yards and along the roadway.

By chance the vehicle gained a right flat tire as they were approaching stop sticks which had been laid out on East 12th.

The vehicle came to a stop before the sticks in the 1200 block of East 12th near S. Michigan. A male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody.

“They are both under arrest. The male driver has an outstanding felony warrant. And both the male and female will be charged with felony drug possession,” Sgt Davis stated.

This is a continuing investigation and we will release more information as it becomes available from Joplin Police Department.