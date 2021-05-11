Police pursuit ends in exchange of gunfire, suspect wounded, rushed to hospital; Sheriff Jennings requests outside agencies to assist investigation

McDonald County, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings of Newton County, Missouri, releases information regarding an officer involved shooting just before noon Tuesday about six miles east of Goodman, Missouri.

Sheriff Jennings states in a media release that Newton County Deputies attempted to contact an individual who was a, “suspect in a burglary as well as having warrants for his arrest.”

“At that time the individual pointed a weapon at the officers and fled in a vehicle. A pursuit ensued that began in Newton County.”

As the pursuit traveled south on Mink Drive, crossing into McDonald County, “Missouri Highway Patrol deployed spike strips and managed to flatten two of the suspects tires.”







THE PURSUIT AND EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE HAPPENED OUT OF VIEW FROM OUR CAMERAS PAST THE TREES IN THE DISTANCE. CLICK TO ENLARGE. THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

The pursuit continued to Highway C then east a short distance until the vehicle left the road into a field near McNatt at Buckhorn Creek, just east of the Highway CC and Highway C.

“The suspect, a 26 year old white male fired shots at Newton County Deputies. The Deputies returned fire and the engagement ended when the suspect was wounded.”

Medical aid was immediately administered to the suspect and he was transported by ambulance to a Joplin hospital.

Sheriff Jennings summarizes the press release stating that he has requested outside, uninvolved agencies to investigate the shooting incident, which is normal protocol. The Joplin Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in the investigation of the incident.

