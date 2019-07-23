Police Pursuit Ends as Vehicle Emerges from Cornfield & Crashes

One occupant in pickup involved in pursuit, being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries

(JASPER CO, Mo.) — Began shortly after 11:00 AM in Jasper, MO, then escalated to a high-speed pursuit, ending in a three vehicle crash on MO-171 North of Asbury all the way across the county.

It ended near the Kansas line at MO-171 and Redbud when the brown pickup took a turn through a cornfield. As he came out causing a traffic crash that slowed the highway for a few hours Tuesday.

Minor injuries to those involved in the crash. Except the driver evading police received unknown injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit as well as the Jasper MO Police Department.

More details as they become available. This crash was just North of MOKAN Dragway.







