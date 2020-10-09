Police pursuit ends, SUV swerving to avoid spike strips, flips, and catches fire

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon Friday tipsters began alerting Joplin News First Tipline of a possible pursuit.

“Girl in SUV was running up turn lane with several cops behind her,” RH

“Car chase on Schifferdecker, turned on 20th street going west,” AG

“High speed chase headed towards the Kansas line on 20th. Webb City and Joplin Police cars. Chasing a red vehicle weaving in and out of traffic,” SS

“Bad wreck [north of] Fountain,” JM

“High speed chase ended on JJ/County Road 290,” KT

The SUV flipped just south of JJ and Fir Road coming to rest in the east ditch.

Carl Junction Fire Department and METS Ambulance responded, Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

METS Ambulance transported the single female driver/occupant of SUV to an area hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

H&H Wrecker removed the vehicle from the scene.

We anticipate more information from the Webb City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol coming up.

