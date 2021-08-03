Police pursuit ends as suspect vehicle stops suddenly, officer strikes it, causing suspect to rollover

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, July 25, Duenweg Police officer K. Dalglish attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Jacob Wayne Posey. That traffic stop turned into a pursuit, rollover crash and arrest.

Officer Dalglish states in a Probable Cause statement, “The [Posey] vehicle had one headlight and did not stop at the stop sign at 7th and Prigmor, upon the vehicle going through the intersection I observed that it did not have taillights on either. I got behind the vehicle and observed it driving on the wrong side and in the middle of the road and was driving at a high rate of speed. I attempted to stop the vehicle and it continued to travel north increasing speeds.” It was a pursuit.

PATH OF THE PURSUIT

• North on Prigmor (from 7th)

• EB onto Cedar Road from Prigmore

• NB onto Legget Rd from Cedar, road curves to the west

• SB at CR 190,

• Con’t SB crossing Newman Road onto Prigmor again, now SB

• Roundabout at I-44 then Apple Road EB

• Suspect sped up, quick braking caused collison at CR 170

• Suspect vehicle rolled over Apple Road and CR 170

Jasper County Sheriff Deputies joined the pursuit at some time behind the Duenweg officer.



CLICK IMAGE THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Officer Dalglish continues stating after the rollover crash the vehicle landed back onto it’s wheels. “The driver attempted to climb out the passenger window and claimed he was not the driver and that I should be chasing some person in a blue shirt that exited the vehicle. I am certain that Mr. Posey was the driver of the vehicle and instructed him to get on the ground facedown and not to move. Mr. Posey was taken to Mercy Carthage where blood was taken and labs were conducted. The labs confirmed that Mr. Posey has large amounts of Methamphetamine in his system. Mr. Posey was dangerously impaired and required IV liquids and sternum rubs to awaken him. Mr. Posey was transported to the Jasper County Jail.“

Duenweg Fire Department and METS ambulance responded to the crash scene. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Jacob Wade Posey was arraigned Monday, July 26, in Jasper County Court on the charges of: Felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing and Felony DWI. His bond was set at $25,000 and defendant requested a bond reduction hearing. However before that hearing on July 28, he had retained a bonding company and was out of jail. His next court date is scheduled for August 16, 2021.

