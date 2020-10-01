Police pursuit ends as DWI driver flips stolen truck, taking out parked vehicle

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen tells us tonight one of their designated Joplin Police DWI patrol officers around 9:30 PM noticed a Ford F-150 on South Rangeline driving with no headlights.

As many know, operating without headlights, is a possible sign of an impaired driver.

As the officer went to perform a simple traffic stop, the pickup fled, erratic driving demonstrated more signs of a possibly impaired driver.

Cpl Christensen says it was a short pursuit that traveled South Rangeline to South Rex. Going north from 20th at a high rate of speed the truck lost control at 13th and then rolled, taking out a parked Ford Ranger in a driveway.

The Ford F-150 came to rest on its side against a garage in the 1100 bl of South Rex.

“We just found out the pickup was stolen,” Cpl Christensen told us during our live video.

The DWI driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

We will have more information on Thursday and update our story right here on our news tab at Four States Home Page.