Police pursuit and perimeter Monday night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday night shortly after 11:00 PM tipsters told us of a police pursuit in the area surrounding 7th and Maiden Lane. A Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the pursuit due to a traffic violation. The silver mini-van fled with an unknown amount of occupants.

Joplin Police tell us one person was detained after they fled on foot from 7th and Maiden Lane, McDonald’s. If any others eluded police tonight during their perimeter search they are not thought to be a threat to the public.

One tipster sent us their RING camera footage (see video).

PERIMETER REMINDERS

1) Perimeter does not last long, K9 attention spans are short.

2) Do not drive or walk through the perimeter, it is distracting to the K9 and can throw off the important scent. DO NOT come to the perimeter to take photos and video.

3) Secure doors to your home and outbuildings and garages. Someone running from police could run and hide on your property.

4) Do not answer your door if it is a stranger. If you do communicate with them through the door. Never let them inside. Call 911.

5) If you must go through the perimeter, do not give rides to strangers.