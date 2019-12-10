Police pursuit across two counties Monday night

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10:00 PM news of a possible Joplin Police pursuit began to reach our tipline and messenger. We also heard the sirens like everyone else across town.

“A bunch of cops just went towards Mercy!”

“I swear they were all flying down Main!”

“So many sirens [near 20th and Main] what’s going on!”

Cpl. Michael Gauss tell us that one of his patrol officers noticed a possible DWI driver on the west side of town near 20th and Wal-Mart Drive. Officer attempted to pull the driver over and they didn’t yield to emergency lights.

The small passenger car began traveling south on Rangeline and then crossed 32nd into Newton County, got on I-44 and headed west. Traveling to the Petro/Love’s Exit and then traveling north onto Coyote Drive.

Speeds topped 90 mph at points. However somewhere along Coyote Drive successful spikes were deployed. Deflating tires and slowing the speed to about 5 mph.

As the vehicle with deflate(d) tires continued to travel Cpl. Gauss told us there were items that were tossed from the window however they have now been retrieved.

The single male occupant will undergo field sobriety at the Joplin City jail. More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.