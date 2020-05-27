Police pursuit across state lines

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. — Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw initiated a pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop and continued driving recklessly and at dangerously high speeds in Lamar. The following is their release of information as the subjects were arrested in Bourbon County, Kanasas:

On May 26th at approximately 12:25 pm Barton County Sheriff Mitchell Shaw attempted to stop a vehicle on 12th street in Lamar around taco palace. The operator of the vehicle had no valid drivers license and had active warrants out of the state of Kansas. The driver of the vehicle drove recklessly and at dangerously high speeds.

The pursuit went around the detour by Walmart and headed west on 160 Highway. Deputy Sheriff Matt Griffitt and Deputy Daniel Crihfield caught up to the fleeing vehicle and was able to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle traveled west on 160 Highway until it reached the stateline. At the Missouri and Kansas State line a Kansas Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to stop the pursuit. However the driver was able to avoid it.

The pursuit traveled through Crawford County in the area of Frontnec and then north on 69 Highway towards Bourbon County. The pursuit came to and end in Bourbon County and two subjects was taken into custody. Reports will be forwarded to the Barton County Prosecutor for consideration in to filing formal charges.