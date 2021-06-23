Police make arrest in burglary and identity theft investigation; After burglary, victim’s identity stolen to purchase vehicle and open accounts

NEVADA, Mo. — Earlier this month Nevada Police detectives took report of a burglary. Aside from the burglary, the victim’s identity was alleged to be stolen.



“It was reported by the victim that accounts had been opened up in their name and the suspect had also purchased a vehicle using the victim’s identity,” NPD state in a release of information. “When conducting the investigation, detectives were able to develop a female suspect involved in the case.”

As part of the burglary and identity theft investigation, last week, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Nevada Police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Allison. NPD located evidence/items linked to the burglary. “Police also seized multiple illegal firearms and suspected methamphetamine.”

Ashlee M. Perez, 29, of Nevada, Missouri, was taken into custody and now facing multiple Felony charges in Vernon County. Perez is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Felony Burglary 2nd

Felony Forgery

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Evidence obtained in the search warrant are part of the continuing investigation. Additional arrests are possible according to Nevada Police..

