Police investigate shooting of man in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire and METS ambulance were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 bk North Oak at 4:57 PM.

Cpl Michael Gauss of the Joplin Police Department tell us upon arrival they discovered a male that had suffered gunshot wound(s).

Crime scene tape surrounds most of the street in the 100 bk north Oak Ave.

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital Priority One, and is currently in surgery.

Cpl Gauss tells us shortly after the shooting officers conducted a K9 track to the north. Possible evidence was discovered and police detained an individual wanted on warrants. That person is currently in custody.

It’s not known if the person in custody is related to the shooting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information or sees something suspicious they are encouraged to call the JPD.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.