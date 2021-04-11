Police encourage citizens to report illegal activity; Information aids investigations, which result in search warrants, arrests and charges

NEVADA, Mo. — This week three more arrests as the Nevada Missouri Police Department encourage citizens to contact them if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime.

Search warrants were executed in the 700 bl of E. Lee St and the 400 bl of S. Lynn St in response to reports of illegal drug activity at residences, three were arrested and now facing charges.

“These residences had been under investigation by police after receiving citizen complaints regarding ongoing drug activity occurring at these locations.” NEVADA MO POLICE DEPARTMENT

During the searches, detectives located and seized suspected controlled substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. The evidence seized sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis.

Three subjects were taken in custody by Nevada Police between both locations and transported to the Vernon County Jail for holding and are now charged. Additional persons identified during the execution of these search warrants could face charges as these narcotics investigations continue.

ARRESTED

Amanda A. Lamae, age 34 of Nevada

Derrek S. Bennett, age 35 of Nevada

Brenda L. Johnson, age 58 of Nevada

On April 9, 2021, the following charges were filed against Amanda A. Lamae through the Vernon County Associate Court: Possession of Controlled Substance – Class D Felony, Possession of Marijuana Prior Drug Offense – Class A Misdemeanor, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Prior Drug Offense – Class A Misdemeanor. Lamae is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 cash-only bond.

On April 9, 2021, the following charges were filed against Derrek S. Bennett through the Vernon County Associate Court: Possession of Controlled Substance – Class D Felony. Bennett is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash-only bond.

On April 9, 2021, the following charges were filed against Brenda L. Johnson through the Vernon County Associate Court: Two (2) Counts – Possession of Controlled Substance – Class D Felony. Johnson is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Citizens of Nevada are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime. To report criminal activities call 911, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100 or use the Nevada Police Department’s Tip Hotline (417) 667-8477. Any and all information can be kept confidential if requested.

