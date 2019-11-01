Police cruiser fender bender

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing this crash as a third party, as per Webb City Police Department policy

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 11:20 PM messages and texts and video started coming in related to a crash involving a Webb City Police cruiser on North Main Street at the intersection of Galena Ave in Webb City.

Officers on the scene left official comment on the cause of the crash to MSHP, however they tell us the officer was responding to an emergency call.

Joplin News First exclusive live video capture images as the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrive to process the crash scene.

According to Webb City Police there were no injuries to either party in the crash however WCPD policy requires that the officer to be medically cleared and undergo routine drug testing etc. The officer was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the car, name unknown at this time, was not transported. Occupants and more information is pending release by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

We will update the story as more information is released.