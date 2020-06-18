Police Chief fate undecided at city council meeting in Jasper

UPDATE: 10:15 PM The Jasper City Council and Mayor wrapped their closed-door meeting and some exited by a rear door to the alley to be met by tv cameras and people who support the reinstatement of Chief Karr.

The decision was to have further investigation into the matter. Cheif Karr would remain on administrative duty. And the city would supeona Karr’s employment records of his time at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The discussion between citizens and the mayor became very heated as police were standing nearby.

JASPER, Mo. — Friday, June 5, 2020, Chief Chadwick Michael Karr of the Jasper, Missouri, Police Department was placed on administrative duty, meaning he can still perform daily office tasks, after complaints were received regarding a social media post.

In late May Chief Karr had created a FB post regarding the death of George Floyd and his opinion on what occurred in Minnesota.

Karr’s post appeared on his personal FB page. He removed it a few days later quietly with an apology.

It’s unknown as of the writing of this article if the city of Jasper had a social media policy for their employees in place at the time when speaking from thier private accounts.

SCREENSHOTS OBTAINED FROM A JOPLINNEWSFIRST TOP FAN

June 17, 2020, during a regularly scheduled Jasper City Council meeting the public would be given a chance to speak. Then there will be a special closed session at the end regarding disciplinary action or reinstatement of Chief Karr’s duties.

A large crowd of supporters lined the sidewalk in front of city hall with signs and chanting prior to the meeting Wednesday evening.









JASPER CITY COUNCIL AGENDA