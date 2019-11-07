Police call for emergency back-up as male subject confronts police

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday at 11:30 AM Joplin Police were dispatched to Residence Inn, 3128 East Hammons Blvd, in regards to a trespassing call.

Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department tells us that as police engaged with the subject it became an altercation and emergency back up was called at 11:45 PM, causing all other units to respond emergency from all over town.

“When emergency back up is called, if you aren’t on something else? You are expected to respond immediately,” Capt Jimenez told us.

As back up arrived the male subject was OC’d numerous times (pepper spray, Oleoresin Capsicum) and also Tasered.

The 37-year-old male subject name is not known. Additionally charges beyond trespassing have not been determined.

He was transported via ambulance for medical treatment to be checked out. But is expected to arrive at the jail later today.

More information as it becomes available.