Polar Express derailed over the weekend in Webb City, Mo.; Scheduled rides moved to different date as repairs are made

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Saturday evening during the Polar Express in King Jack Park the streetcar experienced a derailment in the northwest corner near the Praying Hands.

City Manager Carl Francis tells us that no one was injured. Everyone was transferred from the streetcar to the trolley, which runs on the roadway as a vehicle.

Francis told us preliminary information is the tracks had spread there at one point causing it to walk off the tracks. Asbell Construction assisted with a crane Monday morning to get it back on the tracks.

After inspection it was determined, “An integral part of one of the wheels broke off and we are in the process of trying to manufacture a replacement part for it,” Webb City Parks & Rec state online.

They have cancelled the planned Tues, Dec. 7, Group Night Polar Express. Those tickets are rescheduled for Tues. Dec. 14.

They ask everyone to follow Webb City Parks and Rec on social media for updates.

