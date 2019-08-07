Pittsburg Police investigate Stabbing Tues night

(PITTSBURG, Ks.) — In a story we brought you at the beginning of our 10:00 PM news cast. Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 2900 bl N Broadway shortly before 8:30 PM for a reported disturbance.

It’s business as usual at the Casey’s here now, however witnesses tell us it was hectic a few hours ago.

Authorities confirm to KSN/KODE they are investigating a stabbing. They assure us this is an isolated incident. The public is not in danger.

One person of interest is detained at this time. But no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Crawford County EMS transported one person with a non life-threatening wound to Via Christi in Pittsburg.

