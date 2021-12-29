Pineville, Mo. man racks up Christmas Eve charges: armed criminal action (3x), assault (3x), meth possession, property damage, evidence tampering, resisting

Spencer Daniels in currently in the McDonald County jail on a $200K cash-only bond

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Christmas Eve McDonald County Deputies were dispatched to a location behind Booneslick Lodge on U.S. Highway 71 for a disturbance involving a firearm.

Before deputies arrived, additional calls were received regarding a black male pointing a gun at other subjects. They were then advised of a possible vehicle accident involving the subject.

“First arriving deputies were able to determine the subject with the firearm had ran to McDonald’s. When deputies arrived at McDonald’s, a short foot chase ensued with deputies detaining the subject. He was identified as Spencer Daniels from the Pineville area,” Sheriff Rob Evenson states in a release of information.

As the investigation unfolded, it was determined that Daniels had pointed his handgun at two individuals in a vehicle.

Sheriff Evenson says, “He then intentionally struck their vehicle then fled into Boonslick Lodge where he again pointed the firearm at another male subject. Daniels attempted to dispose of the firearm by throwing it in a bathroom trashcan.”

Deputies recovered the fire firearm.

Daniels was arrested and in a vehicle search deputies recovered methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Daniels in currently in the McDonald County jail on a $200K cash-only bond on charges of:

3 counts of Assault in the First Degree

3 counts of Armed Criminal Action

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Property Damage 1st Degree

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Physical Evidence

