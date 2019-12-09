Pictures with the Grinch benefits kids year round

WEBB CITY, Mo. — There are two ends of the spectrum. There is Santa? And then there is the Grinch! Well Santa is so busy Monday night The Grinch will be sitting for your photos at Webb City Gringos, 1401 S Madison.

The fun part is that it’s free, but they are taking donations for the non-profit group, Moving Mountains. They help kids with back to school clothes, coats, items that aren’t always available to every child. Including weekend and holiday snack packs when there might not be enough food at home.

It’s not the first year the Grinch has been at Webb City Gringos, so come early. Last year they had hundreds attend the picture session. “It looks like it’s going to be bigger than last year just looking at event page!” Chris Parrish of Webb City Gringos tells Joplin News First.

Bring your own cameras! And hopefully a smile! “A generous portion of tonight’s sales will go to Moving Mountains,” Parrish tells us.

WHAT IS MOVING MOUNTAINS?

Generally each school district in the region have non-profit groups that support kids who might be left out. Moving Mountains is a 503c-3, recognized as a non-profit that assists kids in the Diamond School District. Monday night 100% of proceeds will go to their cause.

They help kids by getting a haircut, new pair of shoes, back to school clothes and school supplies, a nice warm coat for winter or preparing snack packs for kids to take home on weekends when there might not be enough food at home.

When kids don’t have to worry about how they look, or how they feel because they are hungry? They can focus more on school work. “We believe all children should go to school happy, healthy, and fed.”

“Our goal is to help these kids have clothing that fits and looks nice. Shoes that are free of holes and fit properly. We strive to boost their self confidence by showing them they are loved and people do care about them,” Moving Mountains state in their Mission Statement.

“We are able to provide them with snacks for the weekend so they will have extra to eat during the days when free or reduced lunches aren’t available.”

For more information click here to visit the Moving Mountains website.