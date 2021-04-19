Pickup totaled leaving skid marks hundreds of feet long and overturning in crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Monday about 2:40 PM Jasper County Emergency Communications Center was alerted to reports of a crash on Baseline Blvd near County Road 200.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Tri-Cities Fire responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us on the scene that it was a single occupant driver that was transported to an unknown Joplin hospital, also known the extent of the males injuries. However he was verbally communicating when he left with the ambulance.

Trooper also noted to us the skid marks along the roadway and the marks along the ditch that were hundreds of feet long. The driver left the roadway and then crossed over to the opposite side, even going through a fence.

S&S Towing of Jasper were summoned to remove the crashed FORD F-150 from the scene.

We will update the article with more information as provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and post additional video gathered at the scene.

