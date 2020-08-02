Pickup takes out power pole in Baseline Blvd rollover

Single vehicle crash closed the road for about 1.5 hours Sunday afternoon

by: Shannon Becker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 2:00 PM Sunday afternoon Jasper County 911 began receiving calls regarding a rollover crash on Baseline Blvd in Jasper County. Jasper Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to the crash.

The single vehicle crash was located on Baseline Blvd/M just to the east of CR180.

The pickup took out a power pole with a transformer, leaving active power lines across the roadway. Barton County Electric was summoned. The roadway was blocked about 1.5 hours and was cleared around 3:45 PM.

S&S Recovery and Towing removed the pickup, which had rolled, from the field, south of the roadway.

We will update this story with more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as it becomes available.

