Pickup submerged in creek, owner dropped it recently at local shop, Trooper says most likely was stolen

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 7:15 p.m. a caller alerted Jasper County Emergency 911 Services regarding a pickup submerged in the creek with headlights on at County Road 130, just north of Cedar Road. That would make it in the water at Fidelity Branch.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. “We do have a vehicle in the water, it is upright. We will be out to investigate,” reported Carthage Fire on first arrival.

Cpl. J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us there was no one in or around the pickup submerged. Only the top of the cab was out of the water. He says the owner had dropped the pickup off to be painted at a local shop. “So it’s most likely stolen,” Cpl. says. However they will continue to investigate.

M&M Wrecker were summoned to remove the pickup. They brought their large rotator wrecker so the truck could be lifted out of the creek. It was on the upstream side of the bridge.







CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

We will update this article with more information as it’s received from Troop D. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.