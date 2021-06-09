Pickup strikes tree and overturns in Blendville Neighborhood; Joplin Police say ‘tired driver’ to blame for rollover crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash near West 20th and South Murphy Ave involving a pickup truck on its side.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded.

Upon arrival Joplin Police Cpl. Tyler Christensen tells us ‘tired driver’ is to blame for the pickup crash. Single male occupant was the driver, struck a tree in the 2000 block of South Murphy.

The driver was not injured, refusing EMS at the scene.

Rosenberg Recovery and Towing were summoned to remove the pickup. The roadway was cleared at 3:34 a.m.

