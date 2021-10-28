Pickup slams into tractor trailer at highway speed, driver rushed to Joplin hospital

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:30 p.m. Jasper County Emergency 911 Communications were alerted to a two vehicle crash at MO-43 and Baseline Blvd. Tri-Cities Fire District and Asbury Fire & Rescue were both dispatched due to it being on a jurisdictional line.

Additionally Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, MoDOT Emergency Response, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded emergency.

A Dodge Ram pickup struck the trailer of a tractor trailer at highway speeds.

The pickup driver was transported emergency to a Joplin hospital, awake and alert, however suffering serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Schrader’s Towing removed the pickup from the scene. The tractor trailer drove from the scene.

We anticipate more information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol later this evening.