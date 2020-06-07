Pickup crashes into house

Eastbound pickup veered off the roadway and struck the house, no one inside the home was injured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) — Shortly after midnight, early Sunday morning, reports to Jasper County emergency dispatchers were received that a pickup had ran into a house, 1500 Bk west Zora.

Carl Junction Fire Protection, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival it was first observed a eastbound pickup had struck a home on the north side of Zora. The occupants of the home were out safely but the driver of the pickup was still trapped inside.

After removing the driver from the pickup that was embedded in the house, the 20-year-old male was transported to an area hospital.

Trooper A.J. Cook tells us the extent of the drivers injuries are unknown. He was on his was to the hospital to check when we last talked just before the publishing of this article.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin removed the pickup from the crash scene.

The extent of the damages to the home was unknown but numerous joists were damaged and firefighters turned off the gas for precaution as the foundation had shifted.

We will update the story with more information from Trooper Cook here on FSHP and our Joplin News First tab.