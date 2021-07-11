Pickup rolls taking down utility pole and lines, north Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near MO-171 and Ivy Road, North Carl Junction, Missouri. Described as a pickup that left the roadway, overturned and took down a utility pole.

Carl Junction Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, METS ambulance responded. Carl Junction Police Dept were requested for traffic control.

Liberty Utilities responded to replace a pole. A local outage only is affecting a few residents near the intersection.

The sole occupant of the pickup, 22-year-old male, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.