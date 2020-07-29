Pickup rollover on Main St. Purcell

Trooper J.D. Fischer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us the driver was wearing his seat belt

PURCELL, Mo. — Just before 11:30 PM Jasper County 911 received reports of a single vehicle crash in Purcell, just east of the cemetery and near 6th and Main Street. Tri-Cities Fire District and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted.

It was quickly determined to be a single vehicle non-injury crash and EMS who were already en route were dismissed. Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatched a Trooper to the scene to process the crash.

There was only one occupant in the Dodge Ram 1500, a male driver. Trooper J.D. Fischer tells us on the scene he was wearing his seat belt.

Cottrill’s Towing of Joplin set the pickup upright and then removed it from the roadway.

