Pickup rollover off US-60, driver taken into custody after short manhunt

37-year-old male taken into custody is wanted on a full US extradition warrant out of Texas, and warrants from multiple counties Oklahoma Highway Patrol tell us

OTTAWA COUNTY / WYANDOTTE NATION, Ok. – Shortly before 7:00 PM Friday evening a series of crashes occurred on US-60 in Oklahoma, just a few miles to the west of Indigo Sky Casino. Traffic was blocked off and on for hours as vehicles were cleared of the roadway and a short manhunt was successfully executed.

The cause of those crashes was due to a GMC pickup with Texas plates. That pickup finished the series of crashes by rolling three times off the highway and then male driver fled on foot trying to avoid police.

THE INCIDENT: The driver of the pickup appeared to become agitated since an Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser was behind him in traffic. The pickup tried to pass in congested traffic causing one vehicle to go off the road into a ravine. Then a semi collided with a minivan. Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in those crashes.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol tell us that the pickup truck at one point left the north side of the US-60 near S 680th rolling three times into a cow pasture. The male driver (single occupant) then fled on foot.

A perimeter was set and more officers arrived. After a short manhunt the male was taken into custody without incident about 7:45 PM.

The pickup driver was transported to Integris Miami Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. And since, overnight, he has been transported to Ottawa County custody. He has a full-US extradition warrant out of Texas and numerous other warrants from multiple counties according to OHP Trooper J.Laue.

Traffic was not cleared until nearly 9:00 PM. Wyandotte Nation Police assisted along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.